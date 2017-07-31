Longford Tourism boost: €350,000 for Royal Canal Greenway project

Longford tourism received a significant boost today with the news that a total of €445,159 has been allocated towards tourism related projects in the county, including €350,000 for the Royal Canal Greenway project.



The announcement was made by Minister for Rural Affairs Michael Ring TD, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme for 2017.



Funding of €95,159 was also allocated to twelve other projects across Longford:



€4,000 – Longford Town Slí na Sláinte Route, Abbeycartron

€8,000 – Identify all trails that would benefit from digital mapping

€10,000 – Aughnacliffe Develop road into Waterfall

€4,000 – Ballinamuck Signage

€7,392 – Drumlish Mill Race

€10,000 – Royal Canal Webpage

€10,000 - Develop a jetty into River Camlin Ballinalee

€7,479 - Lough Ree carpark resurfacing at Blenavoher

€7,920 - Barragh Beg /Bishop O'Higgins trail Drumlish

€8,976 - Literary Trail South Longford

€7,392 – Rebel Trail Signage North Longford

€10,000 – Royal Canal Way Cloonturk



Longford Tourism Committee Chairperson Cllr Micheàl Carrigy recently met with Minister Michael Ring to discuss the Outdoor Recreation Funding which was announced and he expressed delight with the €350,000 in funding for further works on the Royal Canal Greenway project.

Minister of State for the OPW and Longford/Westmeath TD, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has welcomed the funding announcement

“I have put a huge emphasis on progressing the greenway in County Longford and this funding will go a long way towards completing it."



Minister Moran added, “The facilities and amenities funded through this scheme will create better experiences for everyone who uses them and to help attract more visitors to County Longford.”

The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme provides funding for the development of outdoor recreational infrastructure and for the necessary maintenance, enhancement or promotion of existing outdoor recreational infrastructure in rural areas across Ireland.