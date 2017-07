Lots of Longford winners at 60th Arva Show

The Arva Agricultural Show Society celebrated their 60th Annual Show on Sunday and while the weather was quite mixed, it failed to dampen the enthusiasm and enjoyment of the big attendance.

The fireworks display that evening with viewing from the playground at Gartylough Lake was a great success.



Robert Mizzell had a full house on Sunday night at the Show Dance in The Breffni Arms Hotel, Arva to round off a hugely successful day.





There were lots of local winners at Arva Show and the following are the results;

Results 2017

Class 1: Riding Ponies, 14.2 hands & under - to be shown under saddle

1st Evelyn Sheridan, Bundoran, Co Donegal.

2nd Ms. Micha Jennings, Clooneen, Granard, Co Longford.

3rd Amy Finnegan, Newtownbond, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Class 2: Lead Rein Competition for Ponies 12.2 hands & under, lead by an adult & ridden by a child 7 years & under

1st Claire Lynch, Lakelands, Eighter, Virginia, Co Cavan.

2nd Jack Callaghan, Ashfield Stud, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

3rd Evelyn Sheridan, Bundoran, Co Donegal.

Class 3: Lead Rein Competition for Ponies 14.2 hands & under, lead by an adult & ridden by child 7-12 years old

1st Paddy White, Rathcarstown, Clonalvy, Co Meath.

Class 4: Ponies - 12.2 hands & under - to be shown in hand

1st Shane Fennell, Parcglas Ponies, Cumminstown, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

2nd Aine Johnson, 28 Cabra View, Kingscourt, Co Cavan.

3rd Claire Lynch, Lakelands, Eighter, Virginia, Co Cavan.

Class 5: Ponies - 13.2 hands & under - to be shown in hand

1st Sarah Killeen, .

2nd Amy Finnegan, Newtownbond, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

3rd Lauren Stafford, Doon, Tierworker, Kells, Co Meath.

Class 6: Best Mare or Gelding not exceeding 14.2 hands

1st Sarah Killeen, .

2nd Caroline Mee, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

3rd Joana Wilkinson, 52 Glendara, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim.

Class 7: Best Registered Connemara Filly or Gelding. Sponsored by AXA Insurance, Cavan

1st Alison Rountree, Killycloghan, Canningstown, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

2nd Michael Gormley, Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

3rd Ms. Micha Jennings, Clooneen, Granard, Co Longford.

Class 9: Best Connemara Brood Mare, stinted or with foal at foot

2nd Alison Rountree, Killycloghan, Canningstown, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

Class 10: Open Minature class for Horses, Under 34", 3 Years & Under

1st Gary Flaherty, Clonevit, Moydow, , Co Longford.

2nd Gary Flaherty, Clonevit, Moydow, , Co Longford.

Class 11: Open Miniature class for Horses, Under 34", 4 years & Upwards

1st Karen Greene, Carrowmore, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

2nd Gary Flaherty, Clonevit, Moydow, , Co Longford.

3rd Denis Halpenny, Main Street, Drumconrath Village, , Co Meath.

Class 12: Shetland Pony - Best Filly, Mare or Gelding to be shown in hand

1st Maureen Heeran, Adoon, Gorvagh, , Co Leitrim.

2nd Karen Greene, Carrowmore, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

Class 13: Best entry for Style & Appearance

1st Aine Johnson, 28 Cabra View, Kingscourt, Co Cavan.

2nd Sarah Killeen, .

3rd Aine Johnson, 28 Cabra View, Kingscourt, Co Cavan.

Champion: Evelyn Sheridan, Bundoran, Co Donegal.



Class 16: Best Brood Mare, Stinted or with Foal at Foot, Heavy-Weight Hunter

1st Seamus Duffy, Cashelahenney, Kilmovee, Ballaghaderreen, Co Mayo.

2nd Shirley Hurst, Lisbellaw, Fermanagh, Co BT94 5GQ.

3rd Michael Egan

Class 17: Best Non-Thoroughbred Brood Mare, Stinted or with Foal at Foot, Light-Weight Hunter

1st Michael Dooner, Creggan, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

2nd Charles Wollard, Modranstown, Irishtown, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath.

3rd Fiona Walkins

Class 18: Best Colt Foal (open)

1st Michael Dooner, Creggan, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

2nd Paul Hughes, Tullygrimes, Clones Road, Monaghan, Co Monaghan.

3rd Pat Carty, The Pidgeons, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Class 19: Best Filly Foal (open)

1st

2nd Gordon Drury, Dourough, Mountain Lodge, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

3rd PJ & Breda Sheerin, Newtown, Horseleap, Moate, Co Westmeath.

Class 20: Best R.I.D. Colt or Filly Foal, produce of R.I.D. or A.I.D. Mare & Fully Approved R.I.D Stallion

1st

2nd PJ & Breda Sheerin, Newtown, Horseleap, Moate, Co Westmeath.

Class 21: Premium class for Mares with Foal at Foot, to be judged as a pair

1st Michael Dooner, Creggan, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

2nd Michael Egan

3rd Lough Melvin Stud

4th Alison Rountree, Killycloghan, Canningstown, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

Class 22: Best Yearling Colt/Filly Non-Thoroughbred

1st Yvonne McWeeney, Longstone Stud, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

2nd Seamus Duffy, Cashelahenney, Kilmovee, Ballaghaderreen, Co Mayo.

3rd Thomas Casey, Bridge Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Class 23: Best 2 Year Old Colt/Filly,Non-Thoroughbred

1st Martin Murphy, Oldcastle, Meelick, Swinford, Co Mayo.

2nd Alison Rountree, Killycloghan, Canningstown, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

3rd Yvonne McWeeney, Longstone Stud, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Class 24: Best 3 Year Old Colt/Filly Non-Thoroughbred

1st Shirley Hurst, Lisbellaw, Fermanagh, Co BT94 5GQ.

2nd James Heery, Ballymorefinn, Bohernabeerna, Dublin 24, Co Dublin.

3rd Sharon Byrne, Coronagh, Virginia, Co Cavan.

Class 25: Best Irish Draft Colt or Filly, 3 Years & Under

1st Shirley Hurst, Lisbellaw, Fermanagh, Co BT94 5GQ.

2nd Seamus Duffy, Cashelahenney, Kilmovee, Ballaghaderreen, Co Mayo.

3rd Thomas Casey, Bridge Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Class 26: Best Cob, 15.1 hands & under, to be shown in hand

1st Sarah Killeen, .

2nd Debbie Attwell Dennis, Manning Hill, Leaby Cross, Collon, Co Louth.

3rd Aisling Clarke, Meadow View Stables, Corlurgan, Bailieboro, Co Cavan.

Class 27: Best Coloured Horse or Pony, to be shown in hand

1st Sharon Byrne, Coronagh, Virginia, Co Cavan.

2nd Debbie Attwell Dennis, Manning Hill, Leaby Cross, Collon, Co Louth.

3rd Sharon Byrne, Coronagh, Virginia, Co Cavan.

Class 28: Best Ridden Hunter

1st Gearoid Mulligan, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

2nd Debbie Attwell Dennis, Manning Hill, Leaby Cross, Collon, Co Louth.

3rd Michael Gormley, Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Class 29: The Kildysart 2 Year Old Filly All-Ireland

1st Martin Murphy, Oldcastle, Meelick, Swinford, Co Mayo.

Class 30: The Roscommon Irish Draught Yearling Filly Championship

1st Patrick Flood, Horath, Carlanstown, Kells, Co Meath.

Champion: Martin Murphy, Oldcastle, Meelick, Swinford, Co Mayo.



Class 33: Best Hereford Cow in calf or milk

1st Ivor & Colin Anderson, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

2nd Sean Kilrane, Drumboy, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

3rd Coote Geelan, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim.

Class 34: Best Hereford Bull, born before 01-07-2016

1st Sean McKiernan, Corlismore House, Corlismore, Co Cavan.

2nd Sean Kilrane, Drumboy, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

3rd Thomas Plunkett, Castletown Finea, , Co Westmeath.

Class 35: Best Hereford Heifer, born before 01-07-2016

1st Sean McKiernan, Corlismore House, Corlismore, Co Cavan.

2nd Brian & Eamon Duignan, Shancor, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

3rd Coote Geelan, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim.

Class 36: Best Hereford Bull, born after 01-07-2016

1st Brian & Eamon Duignan, Shancor, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

2nd Nigel Heatrick, Annareagh, Glaslough, Co Monaghan.

3rd Aidan McCabe, Lisaderg, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

Class 37: Best Hereford Heifer born after 01-07-2016

1st Sean McKiernan, Corlismore House, Corlismore, Co Cavan.

2nd Basil Arnold, Mullaghdoo, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

3rd Aidan McCabe, Lisaderg, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

Class 38: Best Herefor Male, born after 01-01-2017

1st David Faughnan, Kilnagross, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

2nd Stephen Crowe, Curraun, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Class 39: Best Hereford Female, born after 01-01-2017

1st Basil Arnold, Mullaghdoo, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

2nd Sean Kilrane, Drumboy, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

3rd Nigel Heatrick, Annareagh, Glaslough, Co Monaghan.

Class 40: Best Hereford Heifer, born before 01-09-2015

1st Coote Geelan, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim.

2nd Ivor & Colin Anderson, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

3rd Nigel Heatrick, Annareagh, Glaslough, Co Monaghan.

Champion: Sean McKiernan, Corlismore House, Corlismore, Co Cavan.



Class 42: Best Charolais Bull, born between 01-08-2015 & 31-07-2016

1st Elizabeth Hughes, Pottleragh, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

2nd Marshall & David Abbott, Drumcrowe, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

Class 43: Best Charolais Heifer, born between 01-08-2015 & 31-07-2016

1st David Magee, Cornacrum, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

2nd Michael Kiernan, Augharan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

3rd Tommy Beirne, Drumbeera, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Class 44: Best Charolais Male Calf, born after 01-07-2016

1st Michael Kiernan, Augharan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

2nd Elizabeth Hughes, Pottleragh, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

3rd Adam Woods, Carn, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

Class 45: Best Charolais Female Calf, born after 01-07-2016

1st William Foster, Berrymount, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

2nd John & Paul Kingham, Culloville, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan.

3rd Martin Hughes, Pottleragh, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

Class 46: Best Charolais Male Calf, born after 01-01-2017

1st Martin Clyne, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

2nd Martin Clyne, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

3rd Noel McGoldrick, Cloonohill, Drumlish, Co Longford.

Class 47: Best Charolais Female Calf, born after 01-01-2017

1st M Faughnan, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim.

2nd Rory Cullen, Esker South, Killoe, Co Longford.

3rd Jack Sheridan, Corglass, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan.

Class 48: Best Pair of Charolais Cattle owned & bred by exhibitor

1st Elizabeth Hughes, Pottleragh, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

2nd William Foster, Berrymount, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

3rd Rory Cullen, Esker South, Killoe, Co Longford.

Champion: Elizabeth Hughes, Pottleragh, Cootehill, Co Cavan.



Class 49: Best Simmental Cow or Heifer over 2 Years old

1st Anthony Cunningham, Thorford Lodge, Broomfield, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan.

2nd Anthony Cunningham, Thorford Lodge, Broomfield, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan.

Class 50: Best Simmental Heifer, 2 Years or Under

1st Joe McGarry, Caldra, Longford, Co Longford.

2nd Connolly Family, An Nead, Ardunsagan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

3rd Katie & Aine Brady, Waterloo, Bailieboro, Co Cavan.

Class 51: Best Simmental Male born after 01-07-2016

1st Sarah & Hugh Murray, Shiloh, Parkwood, Moate, Co Westmeath.

2nd Joe McGarry, Caldra, Longford, Co Longford.

Class 52: Best Simmental Heifer born after 01-07-2016

1st Sarah & Hugh Murray, Shiloh, Parkwood, Moate, Co Westmeath.

2nd Connolly Family, An Nead, Ardunsagan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

3rd Joe McGarry, Caldra, Longford, Co Longford.

Class 53: Best Simmental Male or Female Calf born after 01-01-2017

1st John Conway, St. Brigids Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

2nd John Conway, St. Brigids Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

3rd Joe McGarry, Caldra, Longford, Co Longford.

Champion: Anthony Cunningham, Thorford Lodge, Broomfield, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan.



Class 55: Best Belgian Blue, Male or Female, born after 01-07-2016

1st George Hegarty, Dublin Street, Longford, Co Longford.

552 James McNally, Hawthorn Lodge, Dublin Road, Longford, Co Longford.

553 James McNally, Hawthorn Lodge, Dublin Road, Longford, Co Longford.

Champion: George Hegarty, Dublin Street, Longford, Co Longford.



Class 56: Best Limousin Cow or Senior Heifer

1st Marshall & David Abbott, Drumcrowe, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

2nd Harte Farms, Leonards Island, Clones, Co Monaghan.

3rd A & P Kelly, Moate

Class 57: Best Limousin Male Calf, born after 01-09-2016

1st Kieran & Kevin Treanor, Clontybunia, Scotstown, Co Monaghan.

2nd Joe & Margaret Henson, Cappanrush, Rahugh, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

3rd Marshall & David Abbott, Drumcrowe, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

Class 58: Best Limousin Female Calf, born after 01-09-2016

1st Joe & Margaret Henson, Cappanrush, Rahugh, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

2nd Padraig Gormley, Kilbracken, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

3rd Joe & Margaret Henson, Cappanrush, Rahugh, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

Class 59: Best Limousin Male Calf, born after 01-01-2017

1st Ivor & Colin Anderson, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

2nd Kieran & Kevin Treanor, Clontybunia, Scotstown, Co Monaghan.

3rd Patrick O'Reilly, Skealon, Doogarry, , Co Cavan.

Class 60: Best Limousin Female Calf, born after 01-01-2017

1st Mark Hagan, Rhyne, Killoe, Co Longford.

2nd Kieran & Kevin Treanor, Clontybunia, Scotstown, Co Monaghan.

3rd Joe & Margaret Henson, Cappanrush, Rahugh, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

Class 61: Best Pair of Limousin Cattle owned & bred by exhibitor

1st Kieran & Kevin Treanor, Clontybunia, Scotstown, Co Monaghan.

2nd Marshall & David Abbott, Drumcrowe, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

3rd Joe & Margaret Henson, Cappanrush, Rahugh, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

Champion: Marshall & David Abbott, Drumcrowe, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.



Class 63: Best Aberdeen Angus, Male or Female, under 2 years old, with no permanent teeth

1st Tom Mulligan, Bornacoola, Dromod, Co Leitrim.

2nd Shane Mckiernan, Lacken Lower, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

3rd Pat Cahill, Shankill Lower, Cavan, Co Cavan.

Class 65: Best Aberdeen Angus Female, born after 01-08-2016

1st M Faughnan, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim.

2nd Adam Woods, Carn, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

Class 66: Best Aberdeen Angus Male, born after 01-01-2017

1st Tommy Beirne, Drumbeera, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

2nd Pat Cahill, Shankill Lower, Cavan, Co Cavan.

3rd Joe Kelly, Glosermin, Gorvagh, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Class 67: Best Aberdeen Angus Female, born after 01-01-2017

1st Tommy Beirne, Drumbeera, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

2nd Stephen Crowe, Curraun, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Champion: Tom Mulligan, Bornacoola, Dromod, Co Leitrim.



Class 68: Best Shorthorn Cow, Pedigree or Non-Pedigree, in calf or milk

1st Noel & Lisa Dowd, Loughglass, Creegs, Co Galway.

Class 69: Best Shorthorn Heifer, Pedigree or Non-Pedigree

1st Noel & Lisa Dowd, Loughglass, Creegs, Co Galway.

2nd Oliver Hynes, Baylin, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Class 70: Best Shorthorn, Male or Female, born after 01-01-2017

1st Noel & Lisa Dowd, Loughglass, Creegs, Co Galway.

2nd Noel & Lisa Dowd, Loughglass, Creegs, Co Galway.

3rd Oliver Hynes, Baylin, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Champion: Noel & Lisa Dowd, Loughglass, Creegs, Co Galway.



Class 71: Best Friesian Cow, Pedigree or Non-Pedigree, in calf or milk

1st Jerome Smith, Aughaloora, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan.

2nd Patrick Gaynor, Mullaghlands, Mullagh, Co Cavan.

3rd Noel Kiernan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Class 72: Best Friesian Heifer in Milk

1st Noel Kiernan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Class 73: Best Friesian in-calf Heifer

1st Seán Prunty, Drumgarve, Threemilehoyse, Co Monaghan.

Class 74: Best Friesian Heifier born from 01-01-16 to 31-12-16

1st Paul Shanley, Fartagh, Tunnyduff, Bailieboro, Co Cavan.

2nd Jason Poyntz, Drumheckna, , Co Cavan.

3rd Patrick Gaynor, Mullaghlands, Mullagh, Co Cavan.

Class 75: Best Friesian Heifer born after 01-01-2017

1st Patrick Gaynor, Mullaghlands, Mullagh, Co Cavan.

2nd Noel Kiernan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

3rd Seán Prunty, Drumgarve, Threemilehoyse, Co Monaghan.

Class 76: Best Dairy Cow or Heifer, in calf or milk(Friesian or Shorthorn not eligible)

1st Patrick Gaynor, Mullaghlands, Mullagh, Co Cavan.

2nd Patrick Gaynor, Mullaghlands, Mullagh, Co Cavan.

3rd Orla Kiernan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Class 501: IHFA Junior Handling, aged 12 years and under

1st Sineád Prunty, Drumgrave, Threemilehouse, Co Monaghan.

2nd Aoife Prunty, Drumgrave, Threemilehouse, Co Monaghan.

3rd Setanta Gaynor, Mullagh, Cavan

4th Niamh Shanley, Fartagh, Tunnyduff, Bailieboro, Co Cavan.

Champion: Jerome Smith, Aughaloora, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan.



Pedigree Champion & Supreme Champion: Noel & Lisa Dowd, Creegs, Galway



Class 78: The All-Ireland Pedigree Suckler Type Heifer Championship

1st Noel & Lisa Dowd, Loughglass, Creegs, Co Galway.

Class 79: Best Non-Pedigree Continental Type Bull Calf, Calved in 2017

1st Lyndon McHugh, Oakhill, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

Class 80: Best Non-Pedigree Continental Type Heifer Calf, Calved in 2017

1st Oliver Hynes, Baylin, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

2nd Gerry Fee, Drumlea, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

3rd George Price, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Class 82: Best Beef Bullock

1st Gerry Fee, Drumlea, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

2nd Katie & Aine Brady, Waterloo, Bailieboro, Co Cavan.

3rd Moorehead Family, Aghagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Class 83: Best Continental Type Bullock with no permanent teeth

1st Moorehead Family, Aghagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

2nd Katie & Aine Brady, Waterloo, Bailieboro, Co Cavan.

Class 84: Best Continental Type Heifer with no permanent teeth

1st John Daly, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd C & P Lynch, Dromore, Bailieboro, Co Cavan.

3rd Moorehead Family, Aghagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Champion Of Classes 83 & 84: John Daly, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 85: Best Continental Type Senior Heifer

1st John Daly, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 86: Best Suckler Cow with or without Calf at Foot

1st TJ Traynor, Ardmore, Mountainlodge, Co Cavan.

2nd Gerry Fee, Drumlea, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

3rd George Price, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Class 87: Best Continental Type Male or Female with 2 permanent teeth

1st John Daly, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd Gerry Fee, Drumlea, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Non Pedigree Champion: John Daly, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan.



Class 88: Young Stockperson with Calf born in 2017. To be shown by Boy or Girl Under 16

1st Mark Hyland, Corrawallen, Via Cavan, , Co Leitrim.

2nd Shane Hynes, Baylin, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

3rd Stephen Crowe, Curraun, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Class 89: The All-Ireland Suckler Heifer Championship

1st John Daly, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan.



Class 90: Best Pair of Breeding Ewe Lambs (Suffolk)

1st Coote Geelan, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim.

2nd Charles Reilly, Drumhass, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

3rd Christopher Kerr, Killyraine, Emyvale, Co Monaghan.

Class 91: Best Pair of Breeding Ewes (Suffolk)

1st Zena Anderson, The Elms, Corlisbrattan, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd Coote Geelan, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim.

3rd Charles Reilly, Drumhass, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Class 92: Best Ram, any age (Suffolk)

1st Charles Reilly, Drumhass, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

2nd Coote Geelan, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim.

3rd Coote Geelan, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim.

Class 93: Best Pair of Breeding Ewe Lambs (Charollais)

1st David Argue, Doohasson, Drung, Co Cavan.

2nd Robert Porter, Glenboy, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

3rd James Geelan, Cloonageeher, Bornacoola, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Class 94: Best Pair of Breeding Ewes (Charollais)

1st David Argue, Doohasson, Drung, Co Cavan.

2nd Robert Porter, Glenboy, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

3rd Laura Connell, Ballymore, Granard, Co Longford.

Class 95: Best Ram, any age (Charollais)

1st Robert Porter, Glenboy, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

2nd James Geelan, Cloonageeher, Bornacoola, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

3rd Zena Anderson, The Elms, Corlisbrattan, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 96: Best Pair of Breeding Ewe Lambs (Texel)

1st Patrick & Pearse Leonard, Glassdrummond, Smithboro, Co Monaghan.

2nd Robert Porter, Glenboy, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

3rd Laura Connell, Ballymore, Granard, Co Longford.

Class 97: Best Pair of Breeding Ewes (Texel)

1st Patrick & Pearse Leonard, Glassdrummond, Smithboro, Co Monaghan.

Class 98: Best Ram, any age (Texel)

1st Patrick & Pearse Leonard, Glassdrummond, Smithboro, Co Monaghan.

2nd Patrick & Pearse Leonard, Glassdrummond, Smithboro, Co Monaghan.

3rd James Geelan, Cloonageeher, Bornacoola, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Class 99: Best Ram, any age, any cross breed

991 Felix Gormley, Smear Hill, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

992 Robert Porter, Glenboy, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

Class 100: Best Pair Cross Breeding Ewes, any age

1st Robert Porter, Glenboy, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

2nd Patrick & Pearse Leonard, Glassdrummond, Smithboro, Co Monaghan.

3rd James Geelan, Cloonageeher, Bornacoola, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Class 101: Best Ram Lamb, any cross breed

1st Coote Geelan, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim.

2nd Robert Porter, Glenboy, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

3rd Laura Connell, Ballymore, Granard, Co Longford.

Class 102: Best Pair of Ewe Lambs for Breeding Purposes

1st Robert Porter, Glenboy, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

2nd Aaron McPhilips, Aughacashel, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

3rd Laura Connell, Ballymore, Granard, Co Longford.

Class 103: Best Pair of Butcher Lambs

1st Aaron McPhilips, Aughacashel, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

2nd Robert Porter, Glenboy, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

3rd Laura Connell, Ballymore, Granard, Co Longford.

Champion: David Argue, Doohasson, Drung, Co Cavan.



Class 104: Best Female Goat, in Kid or Milk

1st Fiona Waugh, Drumcrow South, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

Class 105: Best Male or Female Goatling

1st Fiona Waugh, Drumcrow South, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

Champion: Fiona Waugh, Drumcrow South, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

Class 106: Best Light Breed Male

1st Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

2nd Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

3rd Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Class 107: Best Light Breed Female

1st Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

2nd Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

3rd Mrs V. Croston, Knockmina, Ballymote, , Co Sligo.

Class 108: Best Heavy Breed Male

1st Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

2nd Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

3rd Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Class 109: Best Heavy Breed Female

1st Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

3rd Mrs V. Croston, Knockmina, Ballymote, , Co Sligo.

2nd Mrs V. Croston, Knockmina, Ballymote, , Co Sligo.

Class 110: Best 2 Laying Hens, any breed

1st Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

2nd Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

3rd Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Class 111: Best Bantam Cock

1st Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

2nd Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

3rd Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Class 112: Best Bantam Hen

1st Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

2nd Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

3rd Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Class 113: Best Duck, any breed

1st Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

2nd Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

3rd Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Class 114: Best Drake, any breed

1st Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

2nd Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

3rd Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Class 115: All-Ireland Male Bantam Chicken Championship

1st Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

2nd Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Class 116: The All Ireland Female Bantam Chicken Championship

1st Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

2nd Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Champion: Charlie Bourke, Tavanaughmore, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Class 200: All Ireland Bread Baking Championship

1st Irina Malenyuk, 15 Church Manor, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

2nd Betty Denning, Ennevarogue, Bailieboro, Co Cavan.

3rd Laura Moynan, Farrangarve, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 202: The Easterlicious Cook of the Year

1st Betty Denning, Ennevarogue, Bailieboro, Co Cavan.

2nd Irina Malenyuk, 15 Church Manor, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Class 204: Best 6 New Laid Hen Eggs (brown)

1st Odhrán O'Reilly, Paddocks, Farnham, Cavan, Co Cavan.

2nd Rose Sloane, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

3rd Emily Finnegan, Castlepoles, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 205: Best 6 New Laid Duck Eggs (white)

1st Maureen Kelleher, McNally, Kilclare PO, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

2nd Valerie Croston

Class 206: Best Painted Egg

1st Amy Lynch, Farrangarve, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd Margaret Maguire, Chapel Road, Arva, Co Cavan.

3rd Ann O'Donoghue, 41 Glenlara, Swellan, Cavan, Co Cavan.

Class 207: Best Porter Cake

1st Catherine Magarahan, Gartylough, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd Mairéad Doyle, Ardgaineen, Corrandulla, Co Galway.

3rd G & M Reynolds, Doon, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Class 208: Best Wheaten Cake

1st Pam Kiernan, Derries Upper, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

2nd Catherine Magarahan, Gartylough, Arva, Co Cavan.

3rd Emma Keith, Tycusker, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 209: Best White Soda Cake

1st Margaret Brady, Gurteen, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd Nuala Leddy, Pottahee, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

3rd Maureen Kelleher, McNally, Kilclare PO, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Class 211: Best 6 Afternoon Tea Scones (plain)

1st Olivia Brady, Mount Aidan, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd Leila Beattie, Ballintemple, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

3rd Maureen Kelleher, McNally, Kilclare PO, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Class 212: Best 6 Queen Cakes (plain)

1st Helen Wilson, Rockfield, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

2nd Maureen Kelleher, McNally, Kilclare PO, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

3rd Leila Beattie, Ballintemple, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Class 213: Best Light Fruit Cake

1st Catherine Magarahan, Gartylough, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd Maureen Kelleher, McNally, Kilclare PO, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

3rd Sophie Bell, Drumgora, Lisgrey, Virginia, Co Cavan.

Class 214: Best Carrot Cake

1st Esther Trenier, Castle Street, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

2nd Catherine Magarahan, Gartylough, Arva, Co Cavan.

3rd Maureen Kelleher, McNally, Kilclare PO, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Class 215: Best Tea Brack

1st Margaret Dack, Drumcarbin, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

2nd Esther Trenier, Castle Street, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

,

3rd Maureen Kelleher, McNally, Kilclare PO, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Class 216: Best Sponge Flan (filled)

2nd Mary Cully, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan.

3rd Mary Cully, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan.

1st Mary Cully, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 217: Best Apple Tart

1st Leila Beattie, Ballintemple, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

2nd Catherine Magarahan, Gartylough, Arva, Co Cavan.

3rd Rose Sloane, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

Class 218: Best Rhurbarb Tart

1st Mary Cully, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd Rose Sloane, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

3rd Sophie Bell, Drumgora, Lisgrey, Virginia, Co Cavan.

Class 219: Best Harvest Loaf

1st Margaret Dack, Drumcarbin, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

2nd Helen Wilson, Rockfield, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

3rd Maureen Kelleher, McNally, Kilclare PO, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Class 220: Best Boxty Dumpling

1st Sophie Bell, Drumgora, Lisgrey, Virginia, Co Cavan.

2n Mary Cully, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan.

3rd Mary Cully, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 221: Best Boiled Cake

1st Catherine Magarahan, Gartylough, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd Leila Beattie, Ballintemple, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

3rd Laura Moynan, Farrangarve, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 222: Best Ginger Cake

1st Mairéad Doyle, Ardgaineen, Corrandulla, Co Galway.

2nd Esther Trenier, Castle Street, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

3rd Margaret Dack, Drumcarbin, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Class 223: Best 4 Cupcakes (Decorated)

3rd Lana fox, Longford street, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd Lana Fox, Longford Street, Arva, Co Cavan.

1st Lana Fox, Longford Street, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 224: Best Gluten Free Cake (any variety)

1st Sophie Bell, Drumgora, Lisgrey, Virginia, Co Cavan.

Class 225: Best 4 Chocolate Chip Muffins

1st Niamh Cosgrove, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Co Cavan

2nd Sophie Bell, Drumgora, Lisgrey, Virginia, Co Cavan.

3rd Sophie Bell, Drumgora, Lisgrey, Virginia, Co Cavan.

Class 226: Best Victoria Sponge

1st Helen Wilson, Rockfield, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

2nd Catherine Magarahan, Gartylough, Arva, Co Cavan.

3rd Maureen Kelleher, McNally, Kilclare PO, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Class 227: Best Decorated Celebration Cake

1st Gillian Brady, Coneoin House, Rathoath, Co Meath.

2nd Kathleen McStay, Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Class 228: Best Bowl of Coleslaw

1st Rose Sloane, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

2nd Nuala Leddy, Pottahee, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

3rd Sophie Bell, Drumgora, Lisgrey, Virginia, Co Cavan.

Class 229: Best Bowl of Potato Salad

2nd Rose Sloane, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

3rd Olivia Brady, Mount Aidan, Arva, Co Cavan.

1st Mary Cully, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 230: Best Three Boiled Potatoes (in their jackets)

1st Rose Sloane, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

2nd Nuala Leddy, Pottahee, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

3rd Mary Cully, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 231: Best Pot of Blackcurrant Jam

1st G & M Reynolds, Doon, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

2nd Eamonn McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

3rd Maureen Kelleher, McNally, Kilclare PO, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Class 232: Best Pot of Goseberry Jam

1st Rose Sloane, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

2nd Maureen Kelleher, McNally, Kilclare PO, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

3rd Esther Trenier, Castle Street, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

Class 233: Best Pot of Rhurbarb Jam

1st Sarah Hanrahan, 6 Knocksedan Wood, Knocksedan Demesne, Swords, Co Dublin.

2nd Niamh Cosgrove, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

3rd Catherine Magarahan, Gartylough, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 234: Best Pot of Marmalade Jam

1 Ann Denning, Lisorty, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

2 Helen Wilson, Rockfield, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

3 Nuala Leddy, Pottahee, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

2348 Catherine Magarahan, Gartylough, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 235: Best Pot of Strawberry Jam

1st Rose Sloane, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

2nd Rose Sloane, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

3rd Maureen Kelleher, McNally, Kilclare PO, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Class 236: Best Pot of Raspberry Jam

1st Niamh Cosgrove, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

2nd Rose Sloane, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

3rd Esther Trenier, Castle Street, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

Class 237: Best Childs Handknit Article (Fine Wool)

1st Gertie Woods, Breandrum, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

2nd Mary McVeigh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

3rd Gertie Woods, Breandrum, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

Class 238: Best Handknit Ladies or Gents Garment (Double Knit)

1st Gertie Woods, Breandrum, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

2nd Pam Kiernan, Derries Upper, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

3rd Pam Kiernan, Derries Upper, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

Class 239: Best Painting in Oil or Watercolours

1st Ann O'Donoghue, 41 Glenlara, Swellan, Cavan, Co Cavan.

2nd Rose Sloane, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

3rd Ann Denning, Lisorty, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Class 240: Best Safe Soft Toy for a Child (homemade)

1st Gertie Woods, Breandrum, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

2nd G & M Reynolds, Doon, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

3rd Pam Kiernan, Deeries, Killeshandra

Class 241: Best Dressed Doll

1st Mary McVeigh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

2nd Emily Fox, Farrangarve, Arva, Co Cavan.

3rd Gertie Woods, Breandrum, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

Class 242: Something New from Something Old (Small)

1st Mary McVeigh, Ballinalee, Longford

2nd Eoin Finnegan, Newtownbond, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

3rd Gavin Doyle, Corrandulla, , Co Galway.

Class 243: Something New from Something Old (Large)

1st Mary McVeigh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

2nd Eirinn Smith, Bruce Lodge, Gurteen, Arva, Co Cavan.

3rd G & M Reynolds, Doon, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Class 244: Best Embroidery in Coloured Cotton (Any Size)

1st Gertie Woods, Breandrum, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

2nd Mrs Margaret McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

3rd Mrs Margaret McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Class 245: Best item Crocheted in Wool

1st Gertie Woods, Breandrum, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

2nd Margaret Maguire, Chapel Road, Arva, Co Cavan.

3rd Mary McVeigh, Ballinalee, Longford

Class 246: Best Cot Quilt in any medium

1st Eirinn Smith, Bruce Lodge, Gurteen, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd Mary Mulligan, Loughdavan, Loughduff, Co Cavan.

3rd Catherine Magarahan, Gartylough, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 247: Best Fabric Framed Photograph

1st Rose Sloane, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

Class 248: Most Attractive Cushion Cover

1st Nuala Leddy, Pottahee, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

2nd Catherine Magarahan, Gartylough, Arva, Co Cavan.

3rd G & M Reynolds, Doon, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Class 249: Best Decoupage Picture

1st Lauren Dobson, Cormore, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd Mary Mulligan, Loughdavan, Loughduff, Co Cavan.

3rd Mrs Margaret McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Class 251: Best Homemade article in Wood. Max Size 2ft x 2ft

1st Gavin Doyle, Corrandulla, , Co Galway.

2nd Rose Sloane, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

3rd Mrs Margaret McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Class 252: Best Sample of 2017 Hay

1st Ella Finnegan, Newtownbond, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

2nd Shay & Leah Kiernan, Mullabawn, Arva, Co Cavan.

3rd Patricia Lennon, Liscahill, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Class 253: Best 6 Sods of Turf

1st G & M Reynolds, Doon, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

2nd Mary Kinlan, Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

3rd Paul Finnegan, Castlepoles, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 254: Best 5 Tubers (Kerrs Pinks)

1st Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

2nd Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

Class 255: Best 5 Tubers (any other variety)

1st Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

2nd Thomas Sheridan, Farrinseer, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

3rdMichael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

Class 256: Best Table Cabbage (1 Head)

1st Thomas Sheridan, Farrinseer, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

2nd Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

3rd Esther Trenier, Castle Street, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

Class 257: Best 4 Stems of Parsley in a Jar

1st Sarah Armstrong, Gartinardress, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

2nd Jacqui Armstrong, Gartinardress, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

3rd Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

Class 258: Best 4 Shallots

1st Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

2nd Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

3rd Kevin Goldrick, 5 Crossdoney, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Class 259: Best 4 Scallions / Spring Onions

1st Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

2nd Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

3rd Thomas Sheridan, Farrinseer, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

Class 260: Best 3 Stalks of Rhurbarb (with 3 inches of leaf)

1st Luke Fox, Longford Street, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd G & M Reynolds, Doon, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

3rd Thomas Sheridan, Farrinseer, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

Class 261: Best 3 Long Red Carrots

1st Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

2nd Thomas Sheridan, Farrinseer, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

Class 262: Best 3 Carrots (stump rooted)

1st Thomas Sheridan, Farrinseer, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

Class 263: Best 3 Parsnips

1st Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

2nd Kevin Goldrick, 5 Crossdoney, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Class 264: Best Arrangement of 3 Vegetables (2 of each vegetable)

1st Esther Trenier, Castle Street, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

2nd Shauna Finnegan, Farrangarve, Arva, Co Cavan.

3rd Kevin Goldrick, 5 Crossdoney, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Class 265: Best 3 Onions (medium)

1st Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

2nd Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

3rd Kevin Goldrick, 5 Crossdoney, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Class 266: Best 3 Roots of Vegetable Beet

1st Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

2nd Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

3rd Esther Trenier, Castle Street, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

Class 267: Best Single Head of Lettuce

1st Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

2nd Thomas Sheridan, Farrinseer, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

3rd Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

Class 268: Best Dish of Strawberries

1st Amy Armstrong, Gartinardress, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

2nd Rose Sloane, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

Class 269: Best Pot Plant in Bloom

1st Thomas Sheridan, Farrinseer, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

2nd Eamonn McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

3rd Mary Mulligan, Loughdavan, Loughduff, Co Cavan.

Class 270: Most Unusual Cactus

1s Cecil Gilpin, Coraspoint, Cavan, Co Cavan.

2nd Mary Mulligan, Loughdavan, Loughduff, Co Cavan.

3rd Gertie Woods, Breandrum, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

Class 271: Best 4 Dahlias (Pom Pom)

1st Eamonn McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

2nd Cecil Gilpin, Coraspoint, Cavan, Co Cavan.

3rd Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

Class 272: Best 4 Dahlias (Cactus)

1st Cecil Gilpin, Coraspoint, Cavan, Co Cavan.

2nd Eamonn McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

3rd Patricia Lennon, Liscahill, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Class 273: Best 4 Roses (Hybrid Tea)

1st Cecil Gilpin, Coraspoint, Cavan, Co Cavan.

2nd 2736 Eamonn McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

3rd 2737 Patricia Lennon, Liscahill, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Class 274: Best 4 Roses (Floribunda)

1st Patricia Lennon, Liscahill, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

2nd Thomas Sheridan, Farrinseer, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

3rd Eamonn McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Class 275: Best Sweetpea (Mixed in Vase)

1st Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

2nd Cecil Gilpin, Coraspoint, Cavan, Co Cavan.

3rd Hazel Moorehead, Aghagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Class 276: Best Pansies (Mixed in Vase)

1st Eamonn McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Class 277: Best 4 Gladioli (shown in Vase)

1st Eamonn McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

2nd Cecil Gilpin, Coraspoint, Cavan, Co Cavan.

3rd Thomas Sheridan, Farrinseer, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

Class 278: Best Arrangement of Wild Flowers

1st Eamonn McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

2nd Lucy Keith, Tycusker, Arva, Co Cavan

3rd Shay & Leah Kiernan, Mullabawn, Arva, Co Cavan

Class 279: Best 7-Up Arrangement (Using 7 Flowers)

1st Mary Mulligan, Loughdavan, Loughduff, Co Cavan.

2nd Mary Mulligan, Loughdavan, Loughduff, Co Cavan.

3rd Eamonn McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Class 280: Best Vase of Cut Flowers (Mixed Variety)

1st Cecil Gilpin, Coraspoint, Cavan, Co Cavan.

2nd Eamonn McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

3rd Mary Mulligan, Loughdavan, Loughduff, Co Cavan

Class 281: Best Minature Arrangement (6" x 6")

1st Mary Mulligan, Loughdavan, Loughduff, Co Cavan.

2nd Anne Duncker, Primrose Cottage, Legaginney, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

3rd Eamonn McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Class 282: Best Single Spray of a Flowering Shrub

1st Eamonn McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

2nd Olivia Brady, Mount Aidan, Arva, Co Cavan.

3rd Thomas Sheridan, Farrinseer, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

Class 283: Best Arrangement for Buttonhole

1st Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

2nd Michael McGoldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

3rd Mary Mulligan, Loughdavan, Loughduff, Co Cavan.

Class 284: Best Photograph featuring Farm Machinery

1st David Doyle, Corglass, Moyne, Co Longford.

2nd Sophie Bell, Drumgora, Lisgrey, Virginia, Co Cavan.

3rd Sophie Bell, Drumgora, Lisgrey, Virginia, Co Cavan.

Class 285: Best Landscape Photograph suitable for a Postcard

1st Karen Greene, Carrowmore, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

2nd Eamonn McCormack, Ardikellan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

3rd Ann O'Donoghue, 41 Glenlara, Swellan, Cavan, Co Cavan.

Class 286: Best Photograph of a Child and their favourite animal

1st Karen Greene, Carrowmore, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

2nd Lauren Henry, Oldcastle Road, Virginia, Co Cavan.

3rd Lauren Henry, Oldcastle Road, Virginia, Co Cavan.

Class 287: Best Sports Photograph

1st Elaine Cully, 2 Bruce Manor, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd Ann O'Donoghue, 41 Glenlara, Swellan, Cavan, Co Cavan.

3rd Karen Greene, Carrowmore, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

Class 288: Best Photograph featuring Water

1st Anne Duncker, Primrose Cottage, Legaginney, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

2nd Karen Greene, Carrowmore, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

3rd David Doyle, Corglass, Moyne, Co Longford.

Class 289: Best Specimen of Handwriting (ordinary script) (Max size half A4)

1st Sarah Hanrahan, 6 Knocksedan Wood, Knocksedan Demesne, Swords, Co Dublin.

2nd Laura Moorehead, Aghagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

3rd 3002 Lauren Dobson, Cormore, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 290: Best Useful item made from something old

1st Katie Eccleston, Drumcon, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

2nd Ben Lynch, Farrnagarve, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 291: Best Lego Display -any subject displayed on a tray, confined to 40cms x 40cms

1st Ben Lynch, Farrnagarve, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd Elena O'Reilly, Farmullagh, Moyne, , Co Longford.

Class 292: Best Old Sock Puppet

1st Aaron Donohoe, Derncross, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

2nd Amy Lynch, Farrangarve, Arva, Co Cavan.

3rd Shay & Leah Kiernan, Mullabawn, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 293: Best 6 Decorated Buns

1st Lauren Dobson, Cormore, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd Katie Eccleston, Drumcon, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

3rd Lucy Keith, Tycusker, Arva, Co Cavan.

Class 294: Best 6 Chocolate Chip Cookies

1st Lana Fox, Longford Street, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd Katie Eccleston, Drumcon, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

Class 295: Best Decorated Potato

1st Laura Finnegan, Newtownbond, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

2nd 3126 Amy Lynch, Farrangarve, Arva, Co Cavan.

3rd 3123 Louise Eccleston, Drumcon, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

Class 296: Best Dressed Vegetable

1st Michael Dobson Jnr, 4 Bruce Manor, Arva, Co Cavan.

2nd Katie Eccleston, Drumcon, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

3rd Rhiannon Mulligan, Drumalt, Arva, Co Cavan.



Class 300



1st Hannah Hill Killeshandra COI

2nd Ruth Mahood Killeshandra COI

3rd Shannon Magee Killeshandra COI



Class 301



1st Eadaoin Martin Coronea NS

2nd Katie McGahern Coronea NS

3rd Anna Reilly St. Marys NS Arva



Class 302



1st Ailbhe Lynch St. Marys NS Arva

2nd Elysia Brady St. Colmcille’s NS

3rd Eirinn Smith St. Marys NS Arva





Class 303



1st Saskia Lee St. Marys NS Arva

2nd Lorna Giblin St. Marys NS Arva

3rd Sióg Reilly St. Marys NS Arva



Class 304



1st Adam Johnston Killeshandra COI

2nd Hannah Hill Killeshandra COI

3rd Anne Vilsone St. Marys NS Arva





Class 305



1st Lucy Keith St. Marys NS Arva

2nd Sarah Jane Murphy St. Colmcille’s NS

3rd Aaron Donohoe Scoil Bhríde Killeshandra



Class 306



1st Hannah Murphy St. Colmcille’s NS

2nd Catherine Cadam St. Colmcille’s NS

3rd Rebecca Murphy St. Colmcille’s NS





Class 307



1st Brian Clark Killeshandra COI

2nd Michael McClean Scoil Bhríde Killeshandra

3rd Barry Donnelly St. Marys NS Arva



Class 308



1st Aimie O’Reilly Scoil Bhríde Killeshandra

2nd Meabh Masterson Coronea NS

3rd James Harkness St. Marys NS Arva



Class 312



1st James Miney St. Marys NS Arva

2nd Noah Smith St. Marys NS Arva

3rd Catherine Cadam St Colmcille’s NS