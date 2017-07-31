€287k for Longford early years services

Funding, to the tune of €286,943 has been secured for childcare services in County Longford.

Four childcare facilities were allocated funding under the Strand 1 New Places funding: Longford Women’s Link €50,000, Collette Brennan €49,928 , Club Ardagh €50,000 and Springlawn Community Childcare €50,000.

Under Strand 2 for building improvements and maintenance, Granard Community Childcare secured an allocation of €20,000, Dromard Childcare Community Group was allocated €12,950, St Mary’s Childcare Campus Ltd was allocated €20,000, Ballymahon Community Group Ltd was allocated €11,269 and Whizzkids Drumlish was allocated €12,796.

In Strand 3 funding for Natural Outdoor Play Area, Carol Shaw and Legan Community Childcare received an allocation of €5,000 each.

Minister of State Kevin “Boxer” Moran confirmed this week that a total of €400,000 had been secured for childcare services in both Longford and Westmeath and he praised the commitment of Minister for Children Katherine Zappone to childcare services.

Coordinator of Longford County Childcare Committee, Lorraine Farrell outlined that this funding is aimed at improving and extending capacity in early years and childcare services.

Ms Farrell remarked, “This investment by the State will see extra early years places become available within the county along with improving existing services through both building maintenance and the development of outdoor play areas for children.”

She added, “This commitment to early years is vital in Longford where we are experiencing a dearth in available childcare places and is a very welcome investment in the county.

Lorraine Farrell pointed out that Longford County Childcare Committee works very closely with service providers within the county and that they were delighted to have been in a position to assist services in applying for this Capital Grant.



“We will continue to work closely with services to support them in spending and reporting on the grant in line with Department of Children and Youth Affairs (DCYA) requirements.”



Should any early years providers or parents have any queries on how this funding will affect them contact the Longford County Childcare office on 043 33 42505.