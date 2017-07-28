Weather Update: Some dry spells in Longford this weekend

Scattered showers in Longford today, but staying dry for a few hours in the afternoon. This evening will see some sunny spells and it will be mainly dry over night. Don't get too excited, though, as we'll be in for another few showers tomorrow morning.

If you're thinking of heading in to Cruthú Arts Festival, it looks like the best time to go will be between the hours of 11am and 4pm, when it will be mostly cloudy but dry and with top temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees. That will give you a few hours to enjoy the range of artistic talent that will be on display in Longford town throughout the day.

Tomorrow night is forecast to be dry with cloud cover clearing away, making way for sunshine in the very early hours of Sunday morning.

There are some thunder storms forecast for Sunday, with accuweather promising thunder at 8am, 11am, 2pm and 6pm.

However, if you're out and about at the Arva show, the Creative Ardagh book launch, or any of the other events happening on Sunday, don't let this forecast put you off as, between showers and bouts of thunder, there will be sunny spells and spells of cloud.

Tuesday looks like it might be nice, but at the moment, it's looking like rain for another while. Keep those brollies on standby and stay dry!