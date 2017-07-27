Entertainment Guide: What's on in Longford this weekend?

Trying to decide what to do over the next few nights? We've put together a Longford Ents Guide to help you plan your weekend.

This weekend is one of the busiest in Longford's summer social calendar, with a number of festivals, shows and other events taking place in various parts of the county.

Friday, July 28:

10am - Square Eyes will kick off tomorrow as part of the Cruthú Arts Festival and will run until Sunday evening. Square Eyes is an exciting project that harnesses the creative talent of second level student artists and musicians. Over the 3 days Square Eyes will take over the Market Square and host live music performances, the creation of 10 large mural works, children's activities, and the display of recycled cardboard furniture - all made and performed by young people.

3pm - Space Engagers are launching a brand new and exciting app called Longford Nua tomorrow at Connolly Barracks. Longford Nua is a community mapping app that will help local people share information and stories about places in Longford town.

7pm/8.30pm - The launch of the Lough Ree Monster Festival will take place in the Lough Ree Resource Centre (Old Convent Hall), followed by a showing of the play, 'The Lough Ree Monster', penned by John Kenny in St. Mary’s Hall. This promises to be a great night and a fantastic start to what will be an exciting festival.

8pm - Joanne Ryan is bringing her hilarious play, 'Eggistentialism', to the Backstage Theatre this Friday night. Sit back and watch as a young woman stares down the barrel of her final fertile years and tries to figure out whether or not she should have a child.

8pm - Ballymahon is in for a treat this August, as the Still Voices Short Film Festival prepares to screen up to 100 short films created by talented young people from around the country. The festival will be launched in Skelly's Bar tomorrow night.

Saturday, July 29

11am - If you're looking for a something to do with the kids this Saturday, Cruthú Arts festival, there will be a Teddy Bear Picnic storytelling at the Longford Library which will surely keep them entertained. Saturday morning and afternoon will also see a wide range of activities from workshops to street art and plenty more. The full programme can be found at www.cruthuartsfestival.com.

8pm - David Kitt will bring his extensive range of songs to St. John's Church on the Battery Road on Saturday as part of the Cruthú Arts Festival. He'll be supported by the very talented Katie Laffan.

10pm - Following the success of their previous Longford gig, and the launch of their debut EP, The Well Dressed Hobos return to Skelly's pub in Ballymahon for another show. The show will start at 10pm and entry is free.

Sunday, July 30

All day - The Arva Show will kick off on Sunday morning and will run through to the evening, with a wide range of events and attractions for the whole family. This is the 60th year the show has run, which is cause for celebration.

3pm - Minister of State for the OPW Kevin Boxer Moran will officially launch the Expressions Exhibition this Sunday. If you haven't already noticed large photographs being erected around the town, you'll certainly be aware of them after Sunday.

9pm - Arvagh will play host to popular local band Brave Giant on Sunday. The band will take to the stage at the Breffni Arms Hotel and are sure to play a great show.

