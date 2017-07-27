Census Results: Twenty people in same-sex civil partnerships living in Longford

There are twenty people in same-sex civil partnerships living in Longford according to Census figures released today.

Census 2016 marked the first time that this relationship category was recorded in an Irish census, following the enactment of civil partnership legislation.

There were 20 people in this category in County Longford, and 3,034 in Leinster and 4,226 in the State overall.

In April 2016, 14,827 people (47.3%) in Longford were (first time) married, compared to 46.0% nationally.

There were 554 remarried persons in the county. Males were much more likely to remarry after divorce, with 44.0% doing so, compared to just 31.5% of females.

The number of divorcees increased by 162 to 928, and accounted for 3.0% of those aged 15 and over.

37.9% of those aged 15 and over living in the county were single (11,897 people), which was below the percentage in the State overall (41.1%).

The 1,907 widowed persons comprised 6.1% of those aged above 15 years.