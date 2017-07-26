Longford Weather Update: Sunglasses and brollies will be needed for unsettled weather in the county

Longford's weather is set to be very unsettled over the next couple of days, according to Met Éireann.

The last of the overnight rain will clear the east and northeast this morning, followed by scattered showers and sunny spells. It will be a cooler and fresher day with top temperatures reaching just 17 to 20 degrees in fresh and gusty west to southwest winds.

Tonight will continue to be breezy with scattered showers and good clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be around 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Tomorrow, Thursday will be a blustery day with scattered showers and some sunny spells. It will be cool with top temperatures of just 16 to 19 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds.

Friday will see further scattered showers with some sunny spells. It will be blustery at first with fresh southwesterly winds but winds will moderate later with outbreaks of rain or drizzle possibly along the south. It will continue cool with top temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees.

The weekend and early days of next week will continue to be showery with some sunny spells. It will remain cool with top temperatures in the mid to high teens and winds are likely to be just light to moderate.

So make sure you have the sunglasses and the brolly - you'll likely need both!