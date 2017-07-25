Longford has second lowest construction levels in Ireland
Longford has second lowest construction levels in Ireland according to the latest edition of GeoView published today by GeoDirectory.
Residential construction has increased by 36% year-on-year.
A total of 5,966 buildings were classified as being under construction in the GeoDirectory database in June 2017, compared with the June 2016 figure of 4,375.
GeoView reports that there was a total of just 32 buildings under construction in Longford.
Other findings were;
The average property price in Longford was €92,084.
11.31% of properties in Longford were vacant.
