Longford has second lowest construction levels in Ireland according to the latest edition of GeoView published today by GeoDirectory.

Residential construction has increased by 36% year-on-year.



A total of 5,966 buildings were classified as being under construction in the GeoDirectory database in June 2017, compared with the June 2016 figure of 4,375.



GeoView reports that there was a total of just 32 buildings under construction in Longford.





Other findings were;

The average property price in Longford was €92,084.

11.31% of properties in Longford were vacant.