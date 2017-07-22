Hundreds line out to pay respects to Longford teacher John Malone

A Longford teacher who passed away following a car accident in Thailand last month was today remembered as someone who lived for his job and the many children he helped educate.

The inner confines of Glennon's Funeral Home was full to capacity as mourners came out to remember the much admired and well-liked 38-year-old.

This afternoon's service was held a little over fours weeks since Mr Malone tragically lost his life as a result of a car crash in Thailand's northern province of Chiang Ri on June 20.

Mr Malone's family opted to hold what was dubbed a "celebration of John's life" back in Longford after a cremation service was held in Thailand last month.

It was a depiction which certainly appeared to meet the approval of those in attendance as several cheerful and enlivening tributes were paid to the popular Longford man.

Civil Funeral Celebrant Padraic Cawley told of how Mr Malone had effectively made Thailand his adopted home having retrained as an English teacher.

He said from talking to close family members over the past few days, it became apparent that Mr Malone was "universally liked" by all those who came into contact with him.

"I don't think he realised the impact he had on people's lives," said Mr Cawley.

There were fond memories relayed by friends of Mr Malone from at home and in Chiangrai, where Mr Malone had set up base.

Poems, reflecting Mr Malone's positive outlook on life were also read out as were uplifting anthems, epitomised by Louis Armstrong's 'What a Wonderful World'.

But perhaps the most compelling observation in terms of how Mr Malone's legacy should be best remembered came from the service's chief celebrant.

"Live every day as a blessing and an opportunity," Mr Cawley told sympathisers.

"And leave nothing behind."

The late John Malone is predeceased by his mother Patricia (nee Reilly) and is survived by his father Cyril, brother Brian, sisters Gertrude and Karen, nieces and nephews, Eoin, Oran, Riely, Milana and Cayden, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

