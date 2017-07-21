Guard of honour for removal of Longford teen Damola Adetosoye

Friends, family and pupils of Templemichael College, where Damola was a student, formed a guard of honour for the teenager as his remains were brought to the Cathedral.

The popular teen tragically lost his life in a drowning accident at Tarmonbarry Harbour on Tuesday while swimming with his friends.

A touching memorial was held on Wednesday evening in his memory and saw friends release white balloons.

The funeral will take place tomorrow morning at 11am in St. Mel's Cathedral.