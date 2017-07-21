Guard of honour for removal of Longford teen Damola Adetosoye
Friends and classmates of teenager form guard of honour as mourners gather at Longford Cathedral
A guard of honour met the remains of Damola at St. Mel's Cathedral this evening
The removal of Longford teenager Damola Adetosoye took place at St. Mel's Cathedral this evening.
Friends, family and pupils of Templemichael College, where Damola was a student, formed a guard of honour for the teenager as his remains were brought to the Cathedral.
The popular teen tragically lost his life in a drowning accident at Tarmonbarry Harbour on Tuesday while swimming with his friends.
A touching memorial was held on Wednesday evening in his memory and saw friends release white balloons.
The funeral will take place tomorrow morning at 11am in St. Mel's Cathedral.
From there, proceedings will switch to Ballymacormack Cemetery where the popular and fun loving teenager will be laid to rest.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on