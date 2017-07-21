RESULT: Longford's best Sunday lunch

On Monday, we asked the people of Longford to tell us where we can get Longford's best Sunday lunch. The Richmond Inn in Clondra and the Rustic Inn in Abbeyshrule were the main contenders.

During the nominations stage (our Facebook post in which people made their suggestions), there were a sprinkling of other names in the mix, but with the Rustic and the Richmond dominating the thread, it was a no-brainer to pit the two against each other.

And it was an incredible battle as voters rushed in to support their favourite Sunday lunch spot. And, just in time for the weekend, we have a winner.

The Rustic Inn in Abbeyshrule received 56% of the votes, with the Richmond Inn coming in close behind, with 44% of votes.

But really, the results are so close that there's no doubt in our minds that you'll get a delicious Sunday lunch whichever one you choose.

Thanks for voting, and be sure to keep an eye on our Facebook page to see what poll we come up with next!