Traffic Update: Temporary road closures in Longford

A number of roads will close next week to facilitate road works in county Longford.

Longford County Council wishes to inform motorists of the following closures and diversions in place:

Regional Road R194 (Ballinalee Road)

The Ballinalee Road, Longford, will be closed from the Leo Casey Roundabout to its junction with the Allenagh Road at Carriglass Demesne Roundabout. This temporary closure is to facilitate water pipeline rehabilitation works. Local Access will be maintained.

This will be a 24 hour road closure from Monday July 24 to Friday September 29. Motorists from Longford are advised to divert via the N4 to its junction with R198 at the Charlotte Brooke Roundabout, and continue on R198 to Drumlish. Turn right onto L1055 and continue to its junction with the R194 at Doherty's Cross.

Motorists should reverse these instructions if driving from the opposite direction.

N63 Longford to Lanesboro Road

The N63 Longford to Lanesboro Road between the junction of the N63 and the Athlone Road (R397) at Ballymacormick, Longford; and also the junction of the N63 (Longford Road) and the Ballymahon Road (R392) in Lanesborough town will close from Tuesday July 25 to Friday July 28, and also Monday July 31 from 8am to 7pm each day.

This closure is to facilitate the road overlay/reconstruction works on the N63. Traffice should divert via Terlicken and Kenagh on the R392 and R397.