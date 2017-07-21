Spate of thefts in county Longford

Vigilance is advised for motorists and residents in Longford town following a spate of thefts in the county in recent days.

The Longford Leader has been alerted to a number of mobile phone thefts from lorries in the grounds of Longford Retail Park over the last couple of weeks.

The lorry driver who alerted the Leader to the incidents said two of his colleagues had their personal phones taken from lorries.

The source said that despite drivers ensuring their personal belongings were out of sight, thefts were still happening: "It seems to be a recurring thing and has happened in the very same area. The last (incident) happened only yesterday. It just seems that there are people who are sitting, waiting and patching and preying on people before pouncing."

Separate to the thefts in Longford Retail Park was a text alert sent out last night stating that a grey Opel Astra with false plates has been involved in a number of thefts in Longford and surrounding areas. The registration on the car involved is 02-D-9597.

A number of weeks ago, Gardaí were appealing to motorists to exercise vigilance when parking and locking their cars with centralised locking systems, following a number of reported thefts.

In those cases, an individual was using a zapper to interfere with centralised locking system, preventing the system from working, and leaving cars unlocked.

Following the thefts, motorists should be vigilant when parking and locking their cars, and ensure no personal belongings are in sight for potential thieves.