Leinster Fleadh Results: Ballymahon teeming with talent

Ballymahon was buzzing last week as the Fleadh Ceoil brought a multitude of talented musicians to the streets and the various venues of the south Longford town.

Longford was represented by members of Joe Callaghan CCÉ, John Dungan CCÉ and other non-members in numerous solo and group competitions at the Leinster Fleadh last weekend.

In total, Longford county had a whopping 28 winning entries who will go on to represent Leinster in Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Ennis next month.

The following is the list of Longford competitors who were awarded medals.

Fiddle 15-18: Aishling O’Reilly (3rd place)

Button Accordion U12: Aoibhinn Lynch (1st place)

Banjo 15-18: Owen Smith (1st place)

Piano O18: Rachael Masterson (1st place)

Accompaniment 15-18: Grace Ross (3rdplace)

Accompaniment O18: Rachael Masterson (2nd place)

Bodhrán U12: Nadine Smith (1st place)

Bodhrán O18: Kirsten Smith (2nd place) and Maeve Donnelly (3rd place)

Céilí Drums U12: Nadine Smith (1st place)

Sétanta Flood (3rd place)

Céili Drums O18: Hughie Smith (3rd place)

Fiddle Slow Airs 15-18: Ciarán Mulligan (2nd place) and Ashling O'Reilly (3rd place)

Flute Slow Airs O18: Ciara Casey (3rd place)

Céilí Bands O18: Abhann Glas Céilí Band (3rd place)

Irish Singing Men O18: Nathan Brady (3rd place)

English Singing Ladies U12: Erin Ross (2nd place)

English Singing Men O18: Nathan Brady (2nd place)

Lilting 15-18: Darren Culliney (1st place)

Full Set Ladies 12-15: Abbeylara/Granard Dancers (3rd place)

Full Set Mixed U12: Abbeylara/Granard Dancers (1st place)

Comhrá Gaeilge 15-18: Áine Nic an Fhailí (1st place) agus Seosamh Breathnach (1st place)

Storytelling U12: James Ross (3rd place)

Storytelling 12-15: Leila Noone (3rd place)

Storytelling 15-18: Rachael Lyons (1st place)

Storytelling O18: Ríona Lynch (1st place)

All of those in first and second place will go on to represent the province in the All-Ireland Fleadh next month.

Well done to all the Longford winners, and to all of those who took part in the competitions in Ballymahon last weekend. The variety of talents and the enthusiasm on display was a sure sign that a love of traditional Irish music and culture still exists in the county today.