Figures show over 20 sex offenders living in midlands

It has emerged that 22 sex offenders are living in the midlands and being monitored as part of their post-release supervision.

The figure was released by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan in a reply to Fianna Fail’s Jim O’Callaghan. The reply confirmed that there are 120 sex offenders on post supervision orders throughout the country.

Approximately 1,000 sex offenders must notify Gardai when moving but post supervision orders require offenders to undergo psychological counselling or other treatment.