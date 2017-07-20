UPDATED: No change to condition of Longford toddler injured in apartment fall

A three-year-old boy who sustained serious injuries after falling from an apartment in Longford town earlier this week is still in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The little boy has been in the intensive care unit of Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin since Tuesday.

It's understood the toddler sustained serious head and body injuries after reportedly falling from a third floor apartment at Cuirt An Oir in Longford town at 10:50am.

He had initially been transferred to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital before a decision was taken to transport the stricken boy to Temple Street.

A source has this evening confirmed to the Leader that the boy's condition remains unchanged from that of 24 hours previously.

"His condition is still critical but stable," said the source.

