New tourism strategy for Longford

Deputy Peter Burke, Fine Gael TD for Longford Westmeath, has confirmed that a new large-scale tourism strategy will be launched for Longford and the midlands by early next year.

The Chartered Accountant said that after a number of meetings with Fáilte Ireland representatives, he received confirmation today that a timeframe has been set for the launch for the strategy, which is being tested on an ongoing basis in the region.

“Tourism is a huge economic boost to our towns, and Longford needs a more suitable platform to showcase what we have to offer,” he said.

“Tourism is a huge economic boost to our towns, and Longford needs a more suitable platform to showcase what we have to offer.”

“I continue to liaise with the Department and Fáilte Ireland on this. This is a major opportunity for our county and one which we cannot afford to let go.”

For more on this story, visit www.longfordleader.ie.