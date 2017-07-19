Damola Adetosoye: Tributes pour in for Longford teenager who drowned in the River Shannon

Tributes are pouring in for Longford teenager, Damola Adetosoye, who tragically drowned near Tarmonbarry, on the Longford-Roscommong border yesterday.

17-year-old Damola, who was a member of the Attic House Teen Project in Longford and a keen soccer player, got into difficulty while swimming with friends in the River Shannon.

The Lough Ree Sub Aqua Search and Recovery Unit today released the following statement about the incident: "Members of Lough Ree Sub Aqua Search and Recovery unit would like to thank everyone involved in the search in Tarmonbarry on Tuesday. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family."

Both Clonguish GAA and Camlin United Football Club have paid tribute to Damola, who was one of their team members.

"Our thoughts are with Damola and his family during this hard time. Very devastating to see one of our past players pass away in such a tragic accident today. Rest in Peace," read a statement from Camlin United Football Club.

Meanwhile, Clonguish GAA posted the following last night: "The Club has been deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of

Damola Adetosoye which occurred this evening following a tragic drowning accident in Tarmonbarry. Damola was a member of our U16 team and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very sad and difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Also paying tribute to the popular teenager was his school, Templemichael College, who have lost suffered a number of losses already this year.

"The Templemichael College Community are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of one of our students Adamola Adetosoye yesterday evening whilst out swimming with friends," read a statement from the college.

"We express our deepest sympathies to Damola's mum Helen, his brothers and sister at this sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with Damola’s wide circle of friends and classmates in Templemichael College and his teammates at his beloved Melview FC.

"Damola will be remembered as a very talented, enthusiastic and hardworking student. He immersed himself in so many aspects of our school life and was always on hand to help out. He was to start his Leaving Cert year this September. He was a very popular student with staff and students alike and an excellent role model to all.

"Damola will also be remembered on the soccer field where his talents, skills and work ethic were also well known. He represented the school with great fervour, captaining school teams on many occasions. A fearless but fair competitor, Damola gained the respect of teammates and opponents alike. He will be sadly missed.

"The school are available to all students at this time and we are putting supports in place. We also wish to acknowledge the incredible support coming from the Longford community and in particular the Attic house who will be open all week to help to support our young people."

Pictured above: Damola with his friends and soccer colleagues from The Attic House Teen Project

The Attic House, which is open to all young people this week, yesterday paid a poignant tribute to the popular teenager, referring to Damola as "a champion in heaven".

"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the tragic loss of Damola Adetosoye. On a day that started out as fun in the sun with friends turned to tragedy," read a statement on the Attic House Facebook page.

"The Attic House team are devastated to hear of Damola's passing. A great soccer fan and a powerful respectful player for the Attic House team who was part of the recent team who were victorious in the Roscommon Cup and represented the Attic House so well as part of the team at the Blanchardstown World Cup.

"Our hearts are very heavy tonight and our thoughts and prayers are with Damola's mum Helen, brothers and sister at this very sad time. To all Damola's wide circle of friends proving his popularity, we embrace you all in your grief. To Templemichael College where Domola has been a student for the past number of years, we think at this time of all the teachers and students.

"The Attic House will be open tomorrow and throughout the week for ALL young people to come and meet with our volunteers and staff. 'Damola a champion in heaven' RIP."

As well as the large number of tributes that have poured in for the much-loved teen, a fundraising account has been set up to help his family pay for his funeral.

Those who set up the account on GoFundMe, state that the aim is "to raise money for the funeral of the sudden and tragic passing of Damola. On Tuesday, Damola drowned after coming into distress while swimming in Tarmonbarry. Please give what you can. No Matter how little everything counts. Thank you."

The GoFundMe page can be found here.