Weather Update: Longford lawns to get a good watering

If you haven't looked out the window yet, you might not know that the beautiful sunshine of the past few days has been replaced, with heavy showers across the county.

According to Met Eireann, today will be mostly cloudy in Leinster with heavy, thundery rain or showers in all areas and a risk of localised flooding.

Not to worry though: the rain will gradually clear northeastwards through the evening with some sunshine following from the west. Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees with moderate southeast breezes, veering fresh westerly as rain clears.

Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees.

Hay fever sufferers will be happy to hear that the pollen count for today and tomorrow will be low - so breathe deeply and enjoy!

Thursday will start off dry with some sunny spells. However, heavy showers will spread eastwards across the region and will become widespread by around noon. They'll continue for the rest of the day. Some may be thundery with a risk of localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with moderate south to southwest breezes.

Friday looks like it will be cool and mostly cloudy with further heavy showers and a continuing risk of thunder and localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with mostly moderate variable winds.

Current indications suggest that the weather will continue unsettled for the rest of next week with rain or showers at times.