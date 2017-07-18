UPDATE: Toddler fighting for life after Longford apartment fall

A three-year-old boy who fell from an apartment in Longford town is tonight contining to be treated for his injuries in hospital.

The young boy fell from a third floor apartment at Cuirt An Oir, close to the Athlone Road at 10:50am.

Emergency services were on the scene within minutes and quickly transported the child to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital.

From there, he was transferred to Temple Street Children's Hospital where his condition this afternoon was described as 'serious'.

It has emerged this evening that due to seriousness of the boy's injuries, medics are now treating his condition as 'critical'.

A source told the Leader tonight that doctors are continuing to tend to the injured boy at Temple Street.

In the wake of this morning's incident and as details surrounding the boy's condition spread, several messages of support wishing the injured boy a speedy recovery were posted on the Leader's Facebook page.

For more on this story follow www.longfordleader.ie