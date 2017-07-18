LATEST: Attic House in Longford pays poignant tribute to drowning victim Damola Adetosoye, ‘a champion in heaven’

The Attic House Teen Project in Longford has paid a moving tribute to the late Damola Adetosoye, the victim of today’s drowning tragedy in Tarmonbarry.

Damola got into difficulty while swimming with friends in a marina in the village of Tarmonbarry, on the Roscommon/Longford border.

The Attic House Teen Project posted on their Facebook page, “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the tragic loss of Damola Adetosoye. On a day that started out as fun in the sun with friends turned to tragedy, the Attic House team are devastated to hear of Damola's passing.”

Caption: The late Damola Adetosoye.





Damola was described as ‘a great soccer fan and a powerful respectful player’ for the Attic House team who were victorious recently in the Roscommon Cup and represented the Attic House at the Blanchardstown World Cup.





The Attic House extended sympathy to Damola’s family, who reside in Newtownforbes.

“Our hearts are very heavy tonight and our thoughts and prayers are with Damola’s mum Helen, brothers and sister at this very sad time. To all Damola’s wide circle of friends, proving his popularity, we embrace you all in your grief.”

Damola was a student at Templemichael College and sympathy was expressed with all of the teachers and students at the school.

The Attic House will be open tomorrow (Wednesday, July 19) and throughout the week for all young people to come and meet with volunteers and staff.

The Facebook post concluded, "Damola a champion in heaven" RIP.

Caption: The late Damola Adetosoye, pictured with his soccer colleagues from The Attic House Teen Project in Longford. Photos: Attic House Facebook