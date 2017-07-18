UPDATE: Tragedy as teenager drowns along Longford-Roscommon border

The village of Tarmonbarry has been left reeling this evening following confirmation that a 15 year old boy has lost his life in a swimming accident.

The teenager is believed to have got into difficulty at a marina close to Tarmonbarry village at around 4:45pm.

A number of the boy's friends, who had been swimming with the victim, desperately tried to save the teenager.

Efforts were also made by several boats which were also in the area at the time.

Despite those attempts, the body of the teenager was recovered from the water a short time later.

Gardaí have launched an investigation.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN READING:

BREAKING: Longford teenager dies following Tarmonbarry drowning accident

Three-year-old child in 'serious' condition after Longford apartment fall