Mulleady to press for Drumlish footbridge

Drumlish could be in line for a new footbridge at the Mill Bridge along the main Arva Road.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Martin Mulleady says the crossing is required to improve safety for local pedestrians.

“It's badly needed down there because it is dangerous if you have two cars that meet when there are people out walking,” he said.

The matter looks set to be discussed at a meeting of Granard Municipal District today (Tuesday).