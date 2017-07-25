Leitrim to take in refugee families

Eight refugee families were expected to arrive in Co Leitrim last week.

Under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme, Co Leitrim will become home to 50 people.

The Government has committed to taking in a total of 4,000 people under the programme.

The Irish Refugee Protection Programme (IRPP) was established by the Government in September 2015 as a direct response to the humanitarian crisis that developed in Southern Europe as a consequence of mass migration of persons who fled their country of origin and sought protection in another country.