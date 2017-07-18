UPDATED: Three-year-old child in 'serious' condition after Longford apartment fall

A three-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital this afternoon after falling from an apartment in Longford town.

The boy, is believed to have fallen from the third floor of an apartment at Cuirt An Oir, just off the Athlone Road at around 10:50am.

He was initially taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital before being transferred to Temple Street Children's Hospitalin Dublin.

It's understood the child sustained a number of head and body injuries as result of the fall.

Gardaí have said while an investigation into the circumstances behind this morning's incident is now underway, they are treating it as an accident at this stage.

