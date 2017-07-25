Down Memory Lane in Longford: Commissioners shocked by Garda proposals

The proposals which have yet to be officially released, on the downgrading of Granard Garda Station have shocked the people of Granard and in particular the Town Commissioners.

Mr Pat Higgins said that from a security point of view Granard was ideally situated, particularly with regard to the border. Down the years there was a good record of Garda activity.

People involved in the Mountbatten murder were apprehended in the town and many other issues that made national headlines stemmed from the good work of the guards in Granard.