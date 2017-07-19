Lucky escape for Longford hit and run victim

The daughter of a Longford man knocked down in a hit and run incident last week believes her father had a lucky escape.

Sixty-eight-year-old Christy (Kitta) Shields escaped serious injury after being knocked from his bicycle in the Farnagh area of town last Wednesday evening.

The popular Longford town native had been returning home from Ballymacormack Cemetery when he was struck and thrown on to the bonnet of a car.

Christy, who had been wearing a high vis jacket, spent much of the night under observation at Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital.

Now that he's back at home recuperating, Christy's daughter Valerie said the events of the past week were only beginning to sink in.

“He's grand. He got some bruises and scratches but thankfully he's alright,” she said.

“He got a bit of a fright and was a bit shook for a day or too.”.

“My Dad is a fit enough man thanks be to God, but if it had been an older man or a child you dread to think what might have happened.

“The fact, he (driver) never even stopped to ask how he was and just drove away kind of annoys me.”

Gardaí, for their part, have confirmed they are still actively investigating the incident which occurred last Wednesday evening in the Farnagh area at around 9:45pm.

They are especially anxious to track down what has been described as a blue coloured car and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them at (043) 3350570.