Longford man appointed consultant to Minister of State for Disability Issues

Drumlish native, James Cawley has been appointed Disability Consultant/Disability Services Advisor to Minister of State with responsibility for Disability Issues, Deputy Finian McGrath TD.

The announcement came this afternoon just days after Mr Cawley organised the hugely successful ‘Big Blue Celebration’ fundraiser in Drumlish for the Arthrogryposis Association of Ireland of which Cawley is chairperson.

A massive €2,632 was raised for the Association on the night. See this week’s Longford Leader for more, on sale Wednesday.