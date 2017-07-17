Ballymahon woman found safe and well

Anne Murphy (59) who had been missing since Thursday found safe and well.

The search for a 59-year-old woman (pictured above) from Ballymahon, has come to a happy end, as she has returned home safe and well.

Anne Murphy left her house in Ballymahon on Thursday morning at 9am to catch a bus to Longford train station, where she was to get a train to Dublin.

But, according to her son Peter, who has been appealing for information on social media, Anne didn't meet the person she was supposed to meet in Dublin and her mobile phone had been switched off.

Fortunately, Anne arrived home to her family safe and sound this evening.