Longford county councillor elected cathaoirleach of midlands based assembly

Cllr PJ Reilly has been elected the new Cathaoirleach of the Eastern and Midland Regional Assembly.

The Fianna Fáil representative was appointed to the role at the Assembly's recent AGM.

The assembly's main focus is to support strategic planning in local government and public services.

Speaking upon his election, Cllr Reilly expressed his "delight" at taking up the role, adding that he was looking forward to working with the Assembly's director and its staff.

It's the second time in a matter of weeks Cllr Reilly has been elected Cathaoirleach of a public body.

Last month, the Abbeylara politician was reinstated Cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District.