Longford man urinated on pub door

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

Shane Nevin (27), 67 Farnagh, McKeon Park, Longford, appeared before Judge Marie Keane charged with engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Doyle’s Pub, Dublin Street, Longford on June 17 last.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Blathaín Moran said that on the date in question a gang of males who appeared to be in an intoxicated state stopped at a bar along Longford’s Dublin Street and began kicking the door of the well-known public house.

“The men were also shouting abuse, she added, “And demanding they be let into the pub; it appears that they wanted more alcohol.”

Gardaí were subsequently called, the court heard.

And Mrs Reynolds who runs the bar provided them with a statement in respect of the matter.

“Mrs Reynolds came out and told the Gardaí that Mr Nevin had been shouting and kicking the door,” added the Inspector, before pointing out that the men’s behaviour that night had frightened the woman.

“Mr Nevin was very intoxicated that night and was looking for more alcohol.”

Meanwhile, the court heard that gardaí spoke to the defendant about the matter and when they viewed CCTV footage of the incident discovered that he had also urinated on the door of the bar.

“They observed the defendant kicking the door of the pub and then urinating on it,” Inspector Moran added.

The defendant’s solicitor John Quinn said the facts in the case spoke for themselves and his client was not disputing them.

In mitigation, he added, “He is not a man who would normally take alcohol and his father keeps him on a tight reign”.

Mr Quinn went on to say that the defendant was vulnerable and did not drink alcohol usually.

He said his client did not react well to alcohol.

“His circumstances are poor,” the solicitor continued before pointing out that Mr Nevin lived at home with his parents.

“He partakes of drinking one or two times a year and when he does drink his conduct is poor.

“It’s when he gets in with others that this behaviour happens.”

Meanwhile, the court was told that ‘the wine was in and the wit was out’ on the night of the incident outside the public house on Longford town’s Dublin Street and Mr Nevin was sorry for all the trouble he had caused.

During her deliberations on the matter, Judge Keane asked if the defendant had presented himself to Ms Reynolds and apologised to her for his behaviour.

She was told that he had not done so yet, but was prepared to address that matter as soon as possible.

The Judge subsequently ordered Mr Nevin to apologise to Ms Reynolds within seven days of the court hearing.

She also convicted him in respect of the matter before her and fined him €250 giving him three months to pay the fine.

“This is last chance saloon, Mr Nevin,” Judge Keane concluded.