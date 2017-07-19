Longford gears up for Cruthú Arts Festival

Tonight (Wednesday July 19), the Cruthú Arts Festival swings into life at Ballymahon Community Library at 8pm with the drama production 'ReActor'.

This is an exciting new addition to the festival programme where local writers team up with local directors and together they bring short, previously unproduced, plays to life.

ReActor also takes to the floor of Granard Library tomorrow night (July 20) at 8pm and the Little Blue Room at John Browne's Pub, Longford on July 29 at 7pm. Admission is €5 and you can pay on the door.

Also coming up this week is the launch of the Windows Publication Authors and Artists Introduction Series 11.

Celebrating 25 years of promoting and encouraging artistic talent throughout Ireland, Windows Publications (whose editors are Noel Monahan and Heather Brett) comes to Longford Library for the Longford launch of their most recent publication on Monday July 24 at 7.30pm.

On July 26, all eyes turn to artist Ambrose Donnelly and the official launch of his art exhibition, inspired by his mother who was born into the Castlepollard Mother and Baby Home.

The launch gets under way at 7.30pm and all are welcome.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN READING:

Call for artists and writers for this year’s Cruthú Arts Festival in Longford

See www.cruthuartsfestival.com for more information.