Weather Update: Sunny skies forecast in Longford for the day

Longford is set to enjoy plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day - with just the right amount of a breeze to get the laundry dry.

Here in rural Ireland, we like to get the clothes dry while there's good drying out and today (Monday) is the day to do it if you haven't already.

We were blessed with good weather yesterday (Sunday), which has continued into today, which saw the sun shine from early this morning.

The good news is that the rest of today will be warm, dry and sunny with light breezes and temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees - with the warmest weather in the country right here in the midlands.

Tonight will be dry with mostly clear skies and a few patches of mist of fog and lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

Tomorrow will be another good day for drying, with mainly dry, warm and sunny weather here in Longford. There will be more cloug cover developing later in the day, with temperatures of 20 to 26 degrees - again, warmest in the midlands. Showers will start to develop towards the end of the day - so get the washing done early. Tomorrow night will be warm, humid and cloudy with temperatures not falling below 13 to 16 degrees.

And, having the hottest weather in the country will come back to bite us on Wednesday, as it'll be a very close day with humid, cloudy weather, showery outbreaks and possible thundery downpours.

The outlook for Thursday and Friday will be blustery with sunny spells and passing showers. Temperatures will reach the mid to high teens, with fresh and gusty west to northwest winds.

Next weekend looks set to be fresh and breezy, again with sunny spells and passing showers, and temperatures of up to 20 degrees.

For now, though, let's just get that washing on the line!