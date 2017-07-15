Longford milliner Luke Norton designs headpiece for Ottawa Rose Vanessa Foran

Young Longford milliner Luke Norton will soon see his beautiful work showcased to a worldwide audience by the Ottawa Rose of Tralee, Vanessa Foran.

Eighteen-year-old Luke, who is doing two demonstrations at the Granard Agricultural Show today, Saturday, July 15, at 1pm and 3pm, said it was an honour to be asked by Stephanie Coull from the Ottawa Rose Centre to sponsor and design headpieces for Vanessa.

Luke, who discovered his passion for millinery during his involvement with the Junk Kouture competition at Cnoc Mhuire secondary school in Granard, said he was ‘truly shocked’ when the Ottawa Rose Centre called upon him.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival runs from August 16 - 22 and Luke, on his Facebook page, revealed, “ Well the piece is now complete and will be on its way to its stylish owner very soon! I want to wish Vanessa all the best with the 2017 Rose of Tralee and can't wait to see all the photos from her tour.”

Luke, from Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, explained that all of his headpieces are designed to customer preference and Vanessa’s piece was no different.

He added, “You will see the finished product very soon but I want to keep it all under wraps so Vanessa gets to be the first to show it off!”

Earlier this year, Luke, who recently completed his Leaving Certificate, designed a number of headpieces that were worn during the Punchestown Festival.

Luke will be conducting a Millinery Workshop during the Longford Cruthú Arts Festival on Sunday, July 30 in Wards Shop (beside MJ Earleys).

You can learn more about Luke Norton Millinery by checking out his Facebook page or by following him on Twitter @NortonMillinery





YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN READING:

Granard student's Millinery to be worn at Punchestown