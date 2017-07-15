Memorial service to remember Longford teacher killed in tragic Thailand car crash

A special service to remember the life of a well respected Longford teacher who died following a car accident in Thailand last month, is to take place next weekend.

Longford town native John Malone was the front seat passenger in a black Suzuki which spun out of control and crashed in the northern province of Chiang Ri on June 20.

The former St Mel's student had been working as an English teacher at The Learning Centre, Chiangrai, a province in north Thailand.

In the wake of the sudden passing of their teacher, students and fellow members of staff posted a touching tribute to him, along with a video.

"We have lost today one of our beloved teachers, John Malone.

"John was at the heart of TLC team, helping in every way with his usual smile and happy attitude. You will always be in our hearts. RIP John," it said.

Members of Mr Malone's family flew out to the southeast Asian country for a cremation service in advance of a similar memorial being held back home in Longford.

That service will take take place at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday July 22 at 2.00pm.

