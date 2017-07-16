The Magic of Kindness: Longford women donate award winning garden

Two Longford women, who received a certificate of distinction for their postcard garden at Bloom, have donated it to St Therese’s children’s ward at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Gráinne Brady from Shannonorchard.com and Jasmine Elkhershi from Procrastimake.com designed a magical fairy garden and fairy trail in the postcard garden section at Bloom 2017.

The garden, called the Magic of Kindness, is about how the smallest acts of kindness can create magic in someone’s day.

It was donated in the hope of bringing some joy to the sick children and their parents in the west of Ireland hospital.

The garden comprises of beautiful plants, sponsored by Ardcarne Garden Centre, fairy houses, a wishing well and a fairy trail, where children can explore the trees in the hospitals grounds to find the resident fairies.

A wishing chair was artfully crafted by the maintenance team at the hospital and added to the garden. The Longford ICA craft class made the fairy doors for the Fairy Hotel.

Craft blogger Jasmine says she got the idea of installing the garden in the hospital grounds because her friend’s daughter, who is suffering from a rare form of cancer, is treated there.

“We decided to donate the garden to St Therese’s ward to remind the children, who have already dealt with so much, that there is still magic in the world. Really, we just wanted to put a smile on their faces,” she explained.

Through their efforts, the pair have also raised €1,132 for the charity Funds for St Therese’s through generous donations at Bloom. The money will be used to redecorate the isolation unit in the ward.

Landscaper Gráinne explains, “We had a wishing well in the garden at Bloom and the children kept asking their parents for money to throw in it. We hadn’t planned that but it just happened and so we donated that money as well. It’s more proof of The Magic of Kindness that’s out there.”

The garden has already received a seal of approval from the children who couldn’t wait to explore as the garden was installed.

“We overheard one child ringing her grandmother and saying ‘I’m on a sleepover in the hospital and there’s fairies everywhere!’

“She was so excited and that made it all worthwhile,” concluded Jasmine.