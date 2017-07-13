Probe into cause of Granard fire underway

Investigations are continuing this evening into the circumstances behind a fire in Granard town.

Emergency services were called to deal with a blaze at the rear of Kane's Garage shortly after lunchtime.

It's believed a quantity of tyres caught fire with some damage also being reported to a small number of jeeps.

No injuries were reported as a result and fire services have since managed to bring the fire under control.

