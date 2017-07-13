Probe into cause of Granard fire underway
Fire crews were called to deal with a fire in Granard earlier today
Investigations are continuing this evening into the circumstances behind a fire in Granard town.
Emergency services were called to deal with a blaze at the rear of Kane's Garage shortly after lunchtime.
It's believed a quantity of tyres caught fire with some damage also being reported to a small number of jeeps.
No injuries were reported as a result and fire services have since managed to bring the fire under control.
For more on this story, follow www.longfordleader.ie and see next week's Longford Leader.
