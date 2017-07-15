No show like a Granard Show

There is also €100 for Champion of Commercial Cattle; €100 for Champion Brood Mare & Foal; €100 for Champion Young Horse and €100 for Champion Sheep of the show.

Meanwhile, the Horse Classes includes mares, half-bred brood mare with foal at foot; half-bred brood mare (dry); colt foal - non-thoroughbred; Filly Foal- Non-thoroughbred; AID or RID mare in foal or with foal at foot; Best RID Colt or Filly Foal; Best RID 1 year old Colt Gelding or Filly, Sponsored by Barry kiernan Construction Ltd; Best RID 3 year old & under Colt Gelding or Filly; Leitrim Irish Draught Breeders Championship; Irish Draught Colt Foal Championship; One year old Colt, Gelding or Filly; Two year old Colt, Gelding or Filly; Two-Year-Old Filly All Ireland Championship; Three year old Colt, Gelding or Filly; Coloured Horse 148 and over; Best Ridden Cob over 148 cm and under 158 cm; Best Lightweight Ridden Hunter; Best Heavyweight Ridden Hunter; Best Ridden Pony between 138cm and 148cm; Pony 138 cm and under (shown in hand); Pony between 138 cm and 148 cm (shown in hand); John Grier Memorial Trophy for winner of Lead rein class for any pony up to 148cm and child up to 12 years; Champion Connemara – Ann Gormley Perpetual Cup (confined to classes 24 – 25); Best reg. Connemara Mare in foal or with foal at foot (covering cert must be shown); Best reg. Connemara Foal; Best Donkey Male or Female shown in hand; Best Donkey Foal; The All Ireland Donkey Mare Championship with prize fund of €600.

Cattle classes include Pedigree Hereford; Pedigree Angus; Pedigree Charolais; Pedigree Limousin; Jersey Cross; Shorthorn; Commercial Cattle; Best Continental type Bull Calf, other than purebred born on or after 01.01.17; Best Continental type Heifer Calf, other than purebred born on or after 01.01.17; Best Continental type Bullock with no permanent teeth; Best Continental type Heifer with no permanent teeth; Best Continental type Bullock with not more than two permanent teeth; Best Continental type Heifer with not more than two permanent teeth; Bullock, Cross-bred any age; Heifer Cross-bred any age; Best Heifer likely to make a Suckler Cow, other than purebred; All Ireland Suckler Heifer Championship.

There will also be classes in goats; sheep; poultry; turf; farm & garden; eggs; vegetable & fruit; flowers; country crafts & home industry; cakes & Baking Championship; Preserves;

Photography & Art; photography; Junior section; Dog Show.