Teenage pair see charges in connection to Longford stabbing incident upgraded

Two teenagers who yesterday had charges in connection to a stabbing in Longford town on St Patrick's Day upgraded, have been granted bail.

The two juveniles were brought before a sitting of Athlone District Court in front of presiding Judge Seamus Hughes.

The court was told gardaí arrested the pair aged 17 and 15 at their home in Longford town earlier that day on foot of new directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

They had initially been charged with a Section 3 assault causing harm under the auspices of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

However, it emerged yesterday that the DPP had given the go-ahead to raise that to a more acute Section 4 assault causing serious harm.

Det Sgt Frank Finn said due to the serious nature of the charge, it was the State’s application to remand both accused in custody.

That application was, however, turned down with the pair expected to appear before a sitting of Longford District Court on September 5.

It's on that date that a book of evidence is expected to be served on both teenagers.

A third man, meanwhile, is currently before the courts charged in connection to the same incident.