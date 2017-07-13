Longford County Council steps up bid to create Mid Shannon Wilderness project

Longford County Council has joined forces with Offaly,Westmeath and Roscommon local authorities as part of a concerted campaign to strengthen the region's tourism potential.

The Council has teamed up with their neighbouring counterparts to try and establish a 'roadmap' for the Lough Red and Mid Shannon area.

Director of Services Barbara Heslin delivered the news to elected members at a meeting of Longford County Council last night.

She added a steering group, which included the likes of Waterways Ireland, Bord Na Mona and Coillte, have also appointed consultants to advance the project.

