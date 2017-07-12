BREAKING: Longford innovation and digital hub takes giant step towards becoming a reality

Plans to develop a municipal innovation and digital hub in Longford town took a giant step closer towards becoming a reality at today’s meeting of Longford County Council.

Independent Councillor Gerry Warnock took to Facebook to announce that the County Council has acquired the former Providers premises on Lower Main Street and this will house the new hub.

The desire to establish a designated hub in which to accommodate start-ups and provide them with high speed broadband has been a regular topic for discussion at council meetings since the start of the year.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN READING:

Longford Council staying tight lipped over Digital Hub





Cllr Warnock declared that the Council’s acquisition of the old Providers Building was ‘absolutely fantastic news’.

He said the reason for the purchase was “to realise the concept proposed by the six members of Longford Municipal District for an enterprise hub in our county town.”

Cllr Warnock concluded, “It is our hope that this initiative will breath some life into Lower Main Street and inspire confidence in our town.”

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN READING:

Plans afoot to bring digital hub to Longford