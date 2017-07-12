Newly elected Longford Cathaoirleach Martin Mulleady to chair first council meeting today

There will be a different look to the top table of Longford County Council this afternoon as Cllr Martin Mulleady chairs his first meeting since being installed as Cathaoirleach.

The Drumlish councillor was elected to the position at the Council's annual general meeting just over two weeks ago.

Today's meeting is the last time councillors will conduct business before their summer recess.

