Young Fine Gael set up Longford-Westmeath branch

A Young Fine Gael branch was established to cover both Longford and Westmeath in the Newbury Hotel last Thursday evening July 6.

The meeting was organised by the national executive council of YFG in conjunction with local Deputy Peter Burke, Senator Gabrielle McFadden and election nominee Cllr Micheál Carrigy.

Responding to strong local interest, the branch was established and will meet regularly to hold both political and social events.

Local YFG members include Deputy Peter Burke and Councillor Colm Murray, who have both been active in the organisation since university.

A committee was elected on the night, with Paul Lynam of Castletown Geoghegan elected Chair. Other officers include Karl Slattery, Jordan Cole, Aoife Dolan, Luke Casserly and Robbie Landers.

The meeting was chaired by Peter Burke TD and heard from Cllr Micheál Carrigy and Cllr Colm Murray.

All new members are welcome, please email kate@finegael.com or contact any of the Fine Gael public representatives for more information.