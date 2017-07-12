Longford communities left stunned by double tragedy

Two men died in tragic accidents over the weekend, writes Aisling Kiernan.

On Saturday night, 26-year-old Andrew Rowan, a native of Newtowncashel, was killed when his motorbike crashed at the Pigeons in Athlone.

Mr Rowan worked as a digger operator and came from a family that was held in high esteem in the community.

His dad, Tomas, runs the Pier Inn at Lisnacusha.

Paying tribute to the late Andrew Rowan, Cllr Gerald Farrell said he was a very popular young man and his death would serve as a big loss to this community.

“Newtowncashel has endured tragedy before and it is sad to see this happening again, but it is a great community and the people there will all pull together and help the Rowan family in any way they can,” he added.

Meanwhile, there is shock and sadness in Ballymahon following the death of one of its residents, Raimondas Jezdauskas, who died following a boating accident off Malinbeg in Co Donegal on Sunday.

Speaking to the Leader, local area representative in Ballymahon, Cllr Pat O’Toole, said the death of the father of one was very tragic.

“It has been a particularly bad 48 hours for this area and for south Longford,” he added.

“I was very sorry to hear of Raimondas Jezdauskas’ death.

“This is something that will affect the whole community here in Ballymahon.”

Cllr O'Toole concluded by expressing sympathy with the families of the deceased.