Huge response to Longford held Sean Kelly Junior Truck Run

The Sean Kelly Junior Memorial Truck Run took place on Saturday, July 8 last in beautiful sunshine!

The event was a great success with over 100 trucks from the midlands region taking part.

Longford Scuba Divers Search and Rescue Fund will benefit from the proceeds of the event. This is the third time the Kelly Family have had a fundraising event in Séan’s memory since his tragic death in a drowning accident in 2009.

Séan junior worked for ProTrans for a number of years.

His father Séan also works at the company and trucks were a huge part of Sean Junior’s life.

He had great friends among his work colleagues in the trucking Industry and also within the McGrath Family from ProTrans.

Séan’s parents, Séan and Myra Kelly and his sisters, Martina, Lorraine, Ashling and Lisa together with their friends organised last week’s convoy to start at the Scuba Divers Clubhouse.

They drove through Longford Town, on to Killoe, pausing at the Cemetery in Ballinalee where Séan Junior is buried.

The convoy finished up at the ‘Old Forge’ in Killoe where proceedings came to a conclusion to the backdrop of great music and plenty of food for everyone to enjoy.

