Down Memory Lane in Longford: Telephone situation out of order

There's nothing like the thorny issue of public telephones to get Urban Councillors in a bit of a tizzy. The saga of the Annaly Park phone box has been going on since 1979 according to Christy Warnock.

And vandalism? Joe Shedwell said there were people out fixing phones every day of the week. “That's their duty”, boomed Brendan McDermott, getting into his stride on everyone's favourite issue. “Someone wants their tails kicked badly”, said Christy Warnock as he reiterated his call for Annaly Park to be serviced by a new phone box.