Longford Islamic Community holds Eid reception

An Eid Milan Reception was held by the Longford Islamic Community for the first time recently.

The Eid Milan was celebrated in the Temperance Hall on Monday, July 3 and it was very well attended by the county wide Muslim Community, along with invited guests from the host community.

The celebration was attended by over 250 adults and some children.

Dr Parvez A Butt remarked, “The Muslims in Co Longford feel and see ourselves as an integral part of this region and acknowledge the support and goodwill of the host community.”

The Islamic Community are actively working towards becoming a cohesive and integral part of Co Longford and Ireland and will be organising future Eid celebrations.

Dr Butt added, “The Eid celeberations will feature the full participation of our hosts, as well as creating a better understanding and awareness of our diverse cultures as well as differences and at the same time respecting the gracious hospitality of the local peoples of Longford and Ireland.”

Dr Butt concluded, “It is the diversity of Cultures, Ethnicities and Nationalities respecting each other that enriches this County and our future generations.”