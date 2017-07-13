Longford Fine Gael election nominee in fresh bid to progress N4 upgrade

Fine Gael general election candidate Micheál Carrigy has held fresh talks with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe over efforts to extend the N4 motorway.

“Minister Donohoe is due to announce shortly up to €3.7 billion in additional infrastructure spending over the next 4 years,” he said.

“The new motorway which would take at least 8 years to complete would add to Longford's already strong location for future economic development.”