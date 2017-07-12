Camlin 'could be our blueway', says Longford councillor

Local authority chiefs are to be pressed into setting up a “business plan” in order to maximise the River Camlin’s economic potential. It comes after a member of the public contacted the Leader expressing their concern over the River Shannon tributary. The complainant, who asked for their name not to be published, homed in on a section of waterway just north of the mill wheel. “The river is partially blocked with weeds trees and debris,” they remarked. “This situation has been getting steadily worse in the last few months. “I fear if this situation is left to continue by the time the winter rains come along it could lead to flooding upstream.” Those warnings were given further credence this week by Fine Gael Cllr Peggy Nolan. She said the matter is something she intends to bring to the floor of the Council chamber in September. “This is very much the responsibility of the County Council,” she said. Cllr Nolan added the Council spends an estimated €20,000 annually on the Camlin’s maintenance overheads. In light of that five figure outlay, Cllr Nolan said it was time the local authority started examining ways to make better use of the river’s recreational assets. And not for the first time, the long serving local politician raised the need for the Council to have “shovel ready” ventures at hand for when state funding does become available. “We need to put in place a business plan with a view to getting an economic dividend from the river. “Heretofore Longford has neglected that possibility and in the turnaround that we are now experiencing I think we should be looking at shovel ready projects.” At the top of that list, Cllr Nolan maintained is the Camlin, an expanse of water which she insisted could become “our blueway”. Councillors are expected to discuss the issue at today's (Wednesday) monthly meeting.

