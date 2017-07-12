'Somethings' about Longford's St Christopher's

Backstage Theatre is undoubtedly the place to be next Wednesday when five budding actresses from St Christopher’s lift the lid on their eagerly awaited ‘Somethings’ play.

The finished product is one which has caught the imagination of staff, service users and parents alike ahead of its well documented unveiling next week.

Part of that excitement has been amplified by the involvement of its director Gemma Gallagher.

One of the creators behind Shadowbox - a theatre company which works alongside actors with intellectual disabilities - Ms Gallagher said the production promised plenty.

“This was something that was very much created through the ideas of the group themselves,” she said, while taking a breather from rehearsals last week.

“It’s a journey, a process and is a process we hope people will enjoy.”

As its name would perhaps suggest, ‘Somethings’ is not your everyday, stereotypical theatre production.

For a start, there is no main character at its vanguard and instead opts to relay the stories of its five main characters in their own, inimitable styles.

And it’s precisely that sense of freedom which Ms Gallagher believes will allow those involved to showcase their acting talents to the full.

“In the play there are echoes of a timeless women's prisoner of war camp with stories of what the group believe is restrictive in the world in their eyes.

“That was where they came up with an idea of a camp they couldn’t leave and with that they share stories.

“In that sense it’s quite abstract, there’s a stream of consciousness in it and a lot of what you will see is movement based,” she added.

Having been involved in the theatrics business for the best part of two decades or more, Ms Gallagher readily admitted her thoughts on the upcoming St Christopher's play were somewhat predisposed.

However, she said whatever about her own opinions, viewers were in for a welcome surprise next week and ahead of a special matinee performance at Bray's Mermaid Theatre tomorrow.

“Amazing,” was her simply stated response when asked about the talents of the five actresses.

“I am biased but it (play) is a really truthful piece, it's really open and expressive.”

The feeling was something one of the play's main stars, Frances Tynan also eloquently summed up.

“They (rehearsals) are going very good. I'm looking forward to going to Bray and I'm a bit nervous but I'm excited too,” she said.

Frances will star alongside fellow actresses Carmel Farrell, Triona Maloney, Linda McGee and Tara O'Leary.

Next Wednesday's (July 19) Backstage performance is set to get underway at 2pm.

Tickets are priced at €5. For more log on to www.backstage.ie or phone (043) 33 47888.